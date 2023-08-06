Follow us on Image Source : AP India vs West Indies

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Captain Hardik Pandya wins toss, India opt to bat; make one change

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Score: Team India suffered a close 4-run loss in the first T20I of the three-match series against the West Indies. On a slow track, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell's innings of 32-ball 48 proved to be the difference in the end as none of the Indian batters apart from debutant Tilak Varma got going and eventually the run rate was too steep to track down for the tailenders. Guyana will offer another slow track and the Men in Blue will hopefully be up for the challenge as they look to level the series.

