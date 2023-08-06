Sunday, August 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Captain Hardik Pandya wins toss, India opt to bat; make one change
Live now

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Captain Hardik Pandya wins toss, India opt to bat; make one change

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I Live Score: India will hope to level the series in the second T20I against the West Indies after suffering a 4-run loss in the opener.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2023 19:39 IST
India vs West Indies
Image Source : AP India vs West Indies

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Captain Hardik Pandya wins toss, India opt to bat; make one change

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Score: Team India suffered a close 4-run loss in the first T20I of the three-match series against the West Indies. On a slow track, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell's innings of 32-ball 48 proved to be the difference in the end as none of the Indian batters apart from debutant Tilak Varma got going and eventually the run rate was too steep to track down for the tailenders. Guyana will offer another slow track and the Men in Blue will hopefully be up for the challenge as they look to level the series.

 

Live match scorecard

Latest Cricket News

Live updates :IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 06, 2023 7:33 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Who has the upper hand tonight?

  • Aug 06, 2023 7:33 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Changes expected for India as they lacked batting depth

    The biggest factor in India's loss in the first T20I was the lack of batting depth. Playing with four no. 11s cost India and they might make a couple of changes in the playing XI.

  • Aug 06, 2023 7:30 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India aim to bounce back after defeat in the first game

    Team India will be aiming to bounce back in the second T20I against West Indies after suffering a 4-run loss in the series opener. The batters failed to chase down 150 runs on a slow wicket and they will hope to be better prepared if Guyana's surface throws a similar pitch like that.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News