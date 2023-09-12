IND vs SL Live score Asia Cup Super Four: India look to inch closer to final with clash vs Sri Lanka

IND vs SL Live score Asia Cup Super Four: India look to inch closer to final with clash vs Sri LankaIND vs SL Live score Asia Cup Super Four: India are looking red-hot after a thumping win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Four game at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Men in Blue took the top spot in the Super Four points table and are now near to the final with a superb net run rate. Another win will be a big step towards that two-team summit clash and the Rohit Sharma's brigade will want to do it soon. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are unbeaten in the last 13 ODIs and hold the record of second longest winning streak in the format. The Men in Blue will be under a test but dominanted the Lankan lions. India have won 10 of their last 11 ODIs vs Sri Lanka.