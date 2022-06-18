IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar questions Rishabh Pant's shot selection, Know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rishabh Pant during IND vs SA series

India's former batsman Sunil Gavaskar has raised questions about skipper Rishabh Pant's shot selection. He said that it is "not a good sign" that the Indian stumper is repeatedly falling into the outside the off-stump trap in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

In the five-match T20 International series against the Proteas, Pant has been getting out in an almost similar way while going for the big-shot wife outside the off-stump. The 24-year-old has scored 29, 5, 6, and 17 in the last four innings.

"He hasn't learned. He hasn't learned from his previous three dismissals, Gavaskar said while commentating. "They throw wide, and he keeps going for it. He can't throw enough muscle on that. He has got to stop looking to go aerial that far outside the off-stump.

"There is no way he's going to get enough on it. It has gone to short-third! They all plan it, South African bowlers and Temba Bavuma… just bowl wide outside the off-stump and you will get him."

Talking about Pant's dismissals in T20 games in 2022, Gavaskar said, "10 times, he has been dismissed wide outside off-stump. Some of them would have been called wide if he hadn't made contact with it. Because he's so far away, he has to reach out for it. He will never get enough power on it."

"To keep getting out in the same series in the same manner, for a captain of the Indian team, that's not a good sign," added Gavaskar.

India will want to retain their momentum after leveling the series by 2-2 as they lock horns with South Africa in the crucial match on Sunday.

In their previous match on Friday, India beat South Africa by 82.

Pant admitted that there are "certain areas" in his batting that he needs to improve.

"As an individual, I can look to improve in certain areas. Not too concerned though. Looking to take the positives and looking to improve. Let's see what happens in Bangalore. Looking forward to giving our 100 percent," said Pant in the post-match presentation on Friday.

(Inputs from PTI)