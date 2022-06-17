Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA 4th T20I

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match online, on TV

Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch IND vs SA 4th T20I series on TV?

Where can I watch IND vs SA 4th T20I series online?

The live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Are there any injury updates?

The match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD.

KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav have been ruled out of the entire series owing to injuries.

When is match no. 4 of IND vs SA series?

The fourth match is scheduled for 17th June, Friday

When does match no. 4 of IND vs SA series start?

The match starts at 7 PM IST

Where will the match no. 4 of IND vs SA series be played?

The match is scheduled to be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Where will be the upcoming matches between India and South Africa?

Rajkot - 17th June

Bengaluru - 19th June

What are the squads ?

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen