IND vs SA: KL Rahul blames rash shot decision-making reason behind 0-3 series loss

Following India's 0-3 loss to South Africa in Cape Town on Sunday, the team's captain for the series KL Rahul said it was a tournament where they played with many young faces and made plenty of mistakes but was a valuable lesson in their preparations for the 2023 50-over World Cup, where India is the host.

Rahul said after the match "Deepak gave us a real chance to win the match. Quite an exciting game, disappointing we lost. We gave ourselves a real chance, something we can learn from and get better at. Absolutely It is clear where we went wrong. There is no avoiding it. We have had poor shot selection at times."

He added, "Even with the ball, we are not hitting the right areas consistently. We played well in the pieces but we couldn't build up the pressure for long. Can't blame the boys for the passion and effort. The skill and the position. In terms of understanding - sometimes we go wrong. But it happens - we have some new guys in the team. We have been making the same mistakes many times in the ODI series. This is the beginning of our journey to the World Cup. We can go back, have some tough conversations. Had a great time in South Africa. Really well taken care of. We've shown a lot of struggle," Rahul said.