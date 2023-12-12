IND vs SA: How has team India performed at St George's Park, Gqeberha?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Aiden Markram and Suryakumar Yadav

The second T20I between India and South Africa is set to be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha on December 12 (Tuesday). The series opener was washed out due to rain with toss also not happening and both teams will be hoping to spend some time in the middle even as the rain threat continues to loom on this encounter as well. As far as the men in blue are concerned, they haven't played a single T20I at this venue.

They are also playing an international match at St George's Park for the first time since 2018 having played six ODIs and two Tests before. The record of the visitors is quite poor here as India have lost five ODIs out of six and the only win came when they last played here back in 2018. As far as Test matches is concerned, they lost one while the other ended in a draw.

Rohit Sharma had scored a brilliant ton in the game that India won in February 2018 in Gqeberha. The current India skipper had scored 115 runs as the visitors posted 274 runs batting first and then defended it with aplomb much to the delight of the Indian fans. South Africa could only score 201 runs before getting bundled out 201 runs. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal had picked four and two wickets respectively and the former is set to take the field on December 12.

India's record at St George's Park in Gqeberha

T20Is played - 0

ODIs Played - 6, Won - 1, Lost - 5

Tests Played - 2, Won - 0, Lost - 1, Draw - 1

Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

