  5. DRS malfunction denies India David Miller's wicket, South Africa broadcaster SuperSport gets slammed

Team India bowled out South Africa for 95 but could have skittled them out earlier too if the umpire had given David Miller out who was batting on 18 then and was the last wicket to fall. The DRS malfunctioned for a couple of overs and South African broadcaster SuperSport was under fire again.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: December 15, 2023 20:58 IST
David Miller got a lifeline on 18 after the umpire didn't
Image Source : GETTY/SCREENGRAB David Miller got a lifeline on 18 after the umpire didn't see the edge and the DRS had malfunctioned

It was a night to remember for the Indian cricket team as the Men in Blue registered a handsome 106-run win in the third and final T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg. It started with the batters, in particular, skipper Suryakumar Yadav smashing it to all parts to bring up his fourth T20I century and the bowlers responding in style after a poor outing in Gqeberha by bowling out the Proteas for just 95. The situation could have been even worse for South Africa if not for a DRS malfunction for a couple of overs during their batting innings.

During the 9th over bowled by stand-in skipper Ravindra Jadeja (Surya was out of the field due to injury), Miller had already hoisted the Indian all-rounder for a couple of sixes. Jadeja then changed his line and length to beat Miller outside the off-stump. It seemed like Jadeja was successful in his attempt as wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma was confident that there was an edge.

Jadeja and Jitesh both pleaded to the umpire but he was unmoved. Since there was no DRS available, India couldn't go for a review. The replays showed that there was a clear deflection off the bat and had there been DRS available, India could have gotten Miller earlier than they got him.

South African broadcaster SuperSport was under fire not for the first time. That Dean Elgar decision on the 2021/22 tour is still fresh in minds and how the Indian players expressed their displeasure regarding the same on the stump mic. The fans reacted to this situation using quotes from the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from the decision almost two years ago.

Miller was the last batter to be dismissed for 35 as he became Kuldeep Yadav's fifth victim. Kuldeep Yadav registered his best figures in T20Is (5/17) as he made a solid comeback after a poor outing in the second T20I.

