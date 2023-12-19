Tuesday, December 19, 2023
     
  IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad departs cheaply, India lose early wicket after losing the toss
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Score: India will aim to seal the series against South Africa in Gqeberha after taking a 1-0 lead in Johannesburg. India have handed an ODI debut to Rinku Singh in the second game with Shreyas Iyer not available.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2023 16:51 IST
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Score

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Updates: India are taking on South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series at St George's Park in Gqeberha and will look to seal it on Tuesday, December 19. The Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead with a rather comfortable win in the series opener in Johannesburg as the two fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan ruled the roost taking nine wickets between them with the former taking a five-wicket haul. South Africa were skittled out for a paltry 116 and India made a good start to the series. India have already handed a debut to Rinku Singh with Shreyas Iyer unavailable. Follow all the live updates of the second ODI-

  • Dec 19, 2023 4:51 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Early breakthrough for South Africa, Gaikwad departs for just 4

    Ruturaj Gaikwad started off the innings with a boundary but was trapped in front by Nandre Burger as India lost an early wicket. Gaikwad checked with the third umpire but it was all three red and India lost a wicket as well as a review.

  • Dec 19, 2023 4:40 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India hand debut to Rinku Singh

    Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

  • Dec 19, 2023 4:40 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa make two changes, drop Shamsi

    Playing XI: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks

  • Dec 19, 2023 4:39 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa win toss, opt to bowl

    South Africa captain Aiden Markram decided to bowl first saying that it was a fresh wicket and will hope to get early wickets. 

  • Dec 19, 2023 4:37 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IPL auction goes on, but India are taking on South Africa 12,000 kms away

    A huge sum of money is at play in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, however, the Indian team is currently involved in the second ODI against South Africa 12,000 kilometres away.

