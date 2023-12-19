IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad departs cheaply, India lose early wicket after losing the toss

Ruturaj Gaikwad started off the innings with a boundary but was trapped in front by Nandre Burger as India lost an early wicket. Gaikwad checked with the third umpire but it was all three red and India lost a wicket as well as a review.
Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
Playing XI: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks
South Africa captain Aiden Markram decided to bowl first saying that it was a fresh wicket and will hope to get early wickets.
A huge sum of money is at play in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, however, the Indian team is currently involved in the second ODI against South Africa 12,000 kilometres away.
