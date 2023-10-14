IND vs PAK: Will Team India be able to make it 8-0 against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket team.

IND vs PAK: The two cricket giants India and Pakistan take on each other for chapter eight of the greatest rivalry as they face each other in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue have an unbeaten record against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ODI World Cup history and have beaten them ever since they first faced in 1992. The two last faced each other in the 50-over World Cup in India in 2011.

Since 1992, the two have met each other on all occasions except in 2007 when India crashed out of the tournament early. Their last ODI World Cup encounter came in 2019 when Virat Kohli's men defeated Sarfaraz Ahmed's team in Manchester. The Men in Green have played 47 ODIs in India and have won 28 of them, while they have gone down in 19 games. They faced each other in the semifinal of the 2011 World Cup and the Men in Blue registered a 29-run win. The game took the Indians into the finals and then they got their hands on the coveted World Cup trophy.

Pakistan had not defeated India in any format of the World Cup until 2021. The Men in Green got their first win World Cup win in 2021 but the Indians redeemed their loss with a magical win in the 2022 T20 World Cup. We asked our India TV readers their thoughts on whether India can keep their record intact and make it 8-0 after the 2023 World Cup clash in Ahmedabad.

We received a total of 6618 votes, and 90% of people voted that India will keep their streak intact. However, 6% believed that will change on October 14. There were 4% of people who voted for Can't say.

