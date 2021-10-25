IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli's epic reply after India's loss - 'You will drop Rohit Sharma?' Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Virat Kohli at press conference after IND vs PAK clash

India captain Virat Kohli could not believe his ears when he was asked whether Rohit Sharma could be dropped for his failure in the T20 World Cup loss to Pakistan, shaking his head furiously at the suggestion before describing it as "unbelievable".

Kohli was talking to the media after the emphatic 10-wicket loss that ended his side's 12-match winning streak against the arch-rivals in World Cups.

He was left wide-eyed and quite taken aback when a question was directed at him on whether Ishan Kishan merits a place in the side over his white-ball deputy Rohit, who got out for naught in Sunday's match.

"It's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best, what is your opinion?" he responded and shook his head in disbelief.

"I am just asking you? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You will drop Rohit Sharma? You know what he did in the last game we played, unbelievable!" he said referring to the 64-run blistering knock that Rohit played against England in a T20 match earlier this year.

"If you want controversy, please tell me before so that I can answer accordingly," he added with a grin before moving to the next query.

Rohit, who is set to take over India's T20 captaincy after Kohli steps down at the end of the ongoing showpiece, has played over 100 T20 Internationals and has an excellent strike rate of a little over 138.