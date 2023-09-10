IND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi gifts 'new father' Jasprit Bumrah for his baby boy in heartwarming gesture - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah embraced each other before the India-Pakistan clash

India-Pakistan clash at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, September was forced into the reserve day due to relentless rain. To give the fans something to enjoy and cheer about, PCB's official Twitter (X) handle shared a heartwarming video of Shaheen Afridi's surprise gift for Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who recently became a father.

Shaheen congratulated Bumrah for becoming a dad and brought a special gift for his son Angad while giving him all the blessings in the world. Bumrah was pleasantly surprised by the gift and labelled his counterpart's gesture 'very sweet' in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Bumrah returned home after India's game against Pakistan for the birth of his first child, who was born on the day of the India-Nepal clash. Sharing the news on social media, the couple wrote, "Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it – Jasprit and Sanjana."

Bumrah, who returned to competitive cricket last month during the Ireland series after a long gap of 11 months, is yet to bowl in a 50-over match since the comeback. The India-Pakistan match got washed out after the Men in Blue's batting innings, he was unavailable for the Nepal game and the rain arrived in the Super Four clash against Pakistan during India's batting innings.

Even if the Men in Blue get to bowl on the reserve day on Monday, September 11, the bowlers will feel the pressure of coming back after 15 hours to do that again as India play Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12.

