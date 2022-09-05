IND vs PAK: History repeats itself after 36 years - It was Chetan Sharma back then, it's Arshdeep right now

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Arshdeep Singh and Chetan Sharma

In the Super 4 stage match against Pakistan on September 4, Arshdeep Singh dropped a crucial catch in the 18th over and was criticized later as the Babar Azam-led team won by five wickets.

Social media didn't spare the 23-year-old Arshdeep's mistake. Deplorable, disgusting, and shameful are the words that come to mind while sifting through various accounts of so-called fans, who are calling him names.

A similar incident took place with the current chairman of the national selection committee, Chetan Sharma 36 years ago.

In another match between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan in 1986, it was one bad ball for Chetan in the Austral-Asia Cup final, where he was simply unlucky to miss the length.

The match was being played in Sharjah and it ended with Pakistan's victory. Playing first, India had scored 245/7 in the 50 overs. When it comes to Pakistan's innings, Javed Miandad scored a brilliant century and guided the match to the last ball when they needed 4 runs.

Chetan Sharma who was bowling the over had taken a three-wicket haul in the same match. However, for the last delivery, he tried to bowl a yorker but instead of the yorker, it became full toss and Miandad smashed a six.

The Indian public back then didn't spare Chetan and despite being one of those rare Indian bowlers to have a five-for in a Lord's Test and recording the first ever hat-trick in ODI World Cup, people remember that single delivery.

Cut to 2022, Asif Ali's heave turns into a skier, and Arshdeep, who would otherwise catch it "11 out of 10 times" dropped a sitter, much to the dismay of his teammates.

Earlier, star player Virat Kohli also shared an anecdote. "I remember when I played my first game against Pakistan (Champions Trophy, 2009), I was dismissed by Shahid Afridi. That entire night, I kept staring at the ceiling and thought I might never play for India again," he said

