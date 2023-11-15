IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's TWO all-time elite World Cup records

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli vs New Zealand in Mumbai

Virat Kohli continued his rich form by smashing another fifty during India's World Cup 2023 semifinal clash against New Zealand on Sunday, November 15. Kohli registered his first-ever fifty in ICC OD World Cup knockouts and broke legendary Sachin Tendulkar's two major World Cup records.

The 35-year-old batter broke Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record for most runs in the ODI World Cup edition after reaching 80* runs. Kohli is leading the scoring chart with 674* runs in just 10 innings and is looking in good rhythm to potentially reach the 700-run mark in tournament history.

Sachin Tendulkar famously recorded 673 runs during the 2003 edition where India lost to Australia in the final. Matthew Hayden had occupied the second spot with 659 runs since the 2007 edition while the current captain Rohit Sharma had scored 648 runs in the 2019 edition.

Most runs in ODI World Cup edition:

Virat Kohli - 674* runs in 10 innings, 2023 Sachin Tendulkar - 673 runs 11 innings, 2003 Matthew Hayden - 659 runs in 10 innings, 2007 Rohit Sharma - 648 runs in 9 innings, 2019 David Warner - 647 runs in 9 innings, 2019

After reaching 50, Kohli became the first-ever cricketer to score eight fifty-plus scores in the ODI World Cup edition. Sachin Tendulkar and Shakib Al Hasan previously held the record with seven 50-plus knocks. Indian legend registered seven fifty-plus scores during the 2003 edition and the Bangladesh skipper claimed the same number of fifty-plus knocks in 2019.

Most 50-plus scores in ODI World Cup history:

8* - Virat Kohli in 2023 7 - Shakib Al Hasan in 2019 7 - Sachin Tendulkar in 2003

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Latest Cricket News