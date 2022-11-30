IND vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan backs Rishabh Pant as 'match winner', says Sanju Samson will have to wait

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dhawan backs Rishabh Pant

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: The Indian cricket team ended the ODI series against New Zealand with a 1-0 loss on Wednesday. Shikhar Dhawan's men lost the first outing, while the next two matches were washed out. The Indian team gave chances to the youngsters as several senior pros rested from the series. However, Sanju Samson got only one chance to play in the two series (ODIs and T20Is) as he was sidelined due to tactical reasons. But there has been a rising debate over giving rest to Rishabh Pant and playing someone else in limited-overs cricket.

India's stand-in skipper for the ODI series Shikhar Dhawan has now given his say on the ongoing debate. Dhawan has stated that Rishabh Pant is a match-winner and the team needs to back him while saying that Samson needs to wait for more. "Overall you have to see the larger picture and who is your match winner. You analyse and your decisions are based on that. Of course, Sanju Samson has been doing really well in whatever opportunity he got. But sometimes you got to wait for your chances because the other player has done well and we know based on his (Pant's) skill that he's a match-winner. So you need to back him when he's not doing well," Dhawan said in a post-match interaction.

Pant was given the chance to play in all the matches that the Indian team has taken the field in New Zealand. The Southpaw has managed to score only 42 runs in the 4 outings that he has played. Meanwhile, Samson, who got a chance only once in the first ODI against the Kiwis scored a 38-ball 36 at a crucial stage.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand Pant also opened up on his white-ball cricket numbers while also answering on what batting position he wants to bat. "If the T20I format is considered, I'd like an open and in ODIs, I'd like to bat on number 4. Records are just numbers and not anything else. My white ball numbers are not that bad. As far as my comparison with the great Virender Sehwag is considered, then people should consider the fact that I am just 24-25 years old and when I turn 30-32, then we'll see, before that, it makes no sense," Pant said in a short interview with Harsha Bhogle.

The Indian team will now travel to Bangladesh to play in an ODI and a Test series. The first ODI begins on 4th December. Senior players will also make a return to the team

