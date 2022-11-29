IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Bowlers ruling or batters having their say; all you need to know about Christchurch's pitch

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pitch report and records of Hagley Oval, Christchurch

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: The third ODI between India and New Zealand is all set to be kicked off in Christchurch as India look to avoid another ODI series defeat in New Zealand. The Indian team lost the first ODI, while the second outing was washed out due to rain. The two teams now head to Hagley Oval in Christchurch to push their final gears. Ahead of the action, here are all you need to know about the Hagley Oval pitch of Christchurch.

Pitch report- IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

The Ground has not featured many ODIs on it. The first ODI was played in 2014 and the ground generally assists the fast bowlers. The seam bowlers get help from the surface and the ball swings well. To add on, as the weather in Christchurch is forecasted to receive showers and stay cloudy, the fast bowlers will likely make life difficult for the batters, especially in the initial overs. The average score at this venue is in the 230s.

Will toss play a role?

There are 15 ODIs played at this venue. There have been 8 times that a team batting first has won, while there have been 7 occasions where the chasing side has prevailed.

Highest and lowest totals

The highest total at the venue was scored by Scotland against Canada. The Scottish side scored a mammoth 341/9 in an ODI in 2014. The lowest total at the venue is scored by West Indies (99/9 in 2017).

India's squad:

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar

New Zealand's squad:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham

