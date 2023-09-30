IND vs ENG Live: India vs England start delayed due to rain
IND vs ENG Live: India vs England start delayed due to rain
IND vs ENG Live: India lock horns with England in their first warm-up match ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. The hosts and the defending champions are up against each other as they gear up for the mega tournament. Follow for the latest updates.
IND vs ENG Live: India vs England start delayed due to rain
IND vs ENG Live: The Indian Cricket team is facing England in its first warm-up match against England. The Men in Blue will look to outclass the defending world champions in a practice contest ahead of the tournament. They will also look to give game time to the players who are lacking it ahead of the marquee event. Follow for Latest updates.