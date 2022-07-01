IND vs ENG 5th Test, Live Score Day 1: Blistering ton by Pant; Twitter showers praise on Indian wicketkeeper

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Twitter hails Rishabh Pant's ton

The beauty of Test cricket is that it is like life, sometimes it gets easy and sometimes it gets tough but you still need to stick to it. Then there is the Rishabh Pant way, where you knock it all out of the park, irrespective of all the challenges that are thrown at you.

With the clouds of doubt looming over the Indian batsmen, Rishabh Pant came out and started belting the deliveries as he generally does it. Pant wreaked havoc on the dominant English side and at one point in time, it looked like captain Stokes had no answers to Pant's brilliance. It was a dismal day for Stokes the bowler too as he kept on bowling no balls to stretch further and create difficulties for Rishabh Pant.

With Brendon McCullum at the helm of English cricket, Ben Stokes and his team have been playing aggressive Test cricket, but a Pant gave them a taste of their own medicine. He scored a blistering 146 off 111 deliveries and raced ahead of MS Dhoni's record of scoring 100 off 93 deliveries outside India. In his blistering innings, Pant hit 20 fours and 4 sixes and scored at a strike rate of 131.53.

When the Delhi Capitals skipper came out to bat, India was reeling on 71-4 with their top order entirely gone which has the likes of Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Chetshwar Pujara, and Shubhman Gill.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah