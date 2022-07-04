IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 4: Lack of form, lack of luck, Virat Kohli and the tale of miseries

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli's bad run with the bat continues

Edgbaston| There is an old saying that "change is the only constant", this perfectly fits with Virat Kohli and the kind of run he is having lately. Some call it lack of form, some call it lack of luck, but certainly nobody has questioned his intent so far. Everytime Kohli walks out and plays his trademark cover drive, people start believing that his 71st ton is just around the corner.

The same thing happened at Edgbaston where India is playing the 5th and the final Test match against England. The series that they lead 2-1. With the early departure of Hanuma Vihari and Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli walked on to the pitch and started with a free-flowing cover drive. The shot lit up the eyes of many cricket fans across the globe as they were expecting a Kohli masterclass to come into play.

Unfortunately, English skipper Ben Stokes bowled a beauty of a delivery which kicked off the pitch, it was too late for Virat to hold his shot and the ball travelled to Sam Billings, who fumbled, but former English skipper Joe Root completed the catch. More than Kohli's dismissal, Joe Root's celebration caught the eye of many cricket fans.

Virat Kohli has had a lot of problems lately and even after trying he just is not being able to fix his bad patch. He had a dismal run in last year's T20I World Cup and could not deliver to his potential and his stature even in the Indian Premier League. Kohli stepped down from the India Test captaincy earlier in January 2022.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah