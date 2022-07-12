IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Know all details about weather conditions during India vs England match at Kennington Oval

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kennington Oval, London

India is set to take on England in the upcoming 3-match ODI series starting from 12th July, Tuesday. Team India won the recently concluded Twenty20 international series by 2-1. After winning two back-to-back matches the Rohit Sharma-led team lost the last match by 17 runs. India will aim to bounce back after losing the last match and England will want to keep the momentum.

The 1st ODI will begin at 5:30 PM IST at Kennington Oval, London.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a very low possibility of rain to interrupt the match. No signs of rain are expected during the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather will be warm at the beginning of the match with intermittent clouds during the match hours. The humidity at Kennington Oval is predicted to be fluctuating between 35% to 40% during match hours. The cloud cover is expected to be around 70% throughout the match. The temperature is predicted to be in the range of 28 degrees celsius to 30 degrees celsius.

What are squads of India and England for the 1st ODI at Kennington Oval?

England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh