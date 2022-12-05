IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Indian players slammed with fine worth 80 per cent of match fees

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI TWITTER Team India

Team India on Monday was slammed with a penalty for slow over-rate in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh, with the players coughing up 80 per cent of their match fees.

ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."

India captain Rohit Sharma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel leveled the charge.

India lost the match by one wicket on Sunday. The match witnessed a low-scoring thriller at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

The Men in Blue were invited to bat first on a slow surface. Riding on KL Rahul's 73-run knock, India finished on 186 as Shakib Al Hasan and co. displayed their class. Even though the pitch was slow, the target did not seem large.

In reply, Bangladesh rode on skipper Litton Das's 41 to stay in the hunt. But the young Indian bowling lineup had their plans set and kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals and the home team was 136/9 in the 40th over. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced a sensational 39-ball 38-run cameo and turned the tables powering Bangladesh to victory with four overs to spare.

"The pitch was a bit challenging, the odd ball was turning. You have to understand how to play. There are no excuses, we are used to such types of conditions," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We need to look at how to bat against their spinners in these conditions. The genes are there, these guys grew up playing in such conditions. It is all about handling pressure."

He did praise his bowlers despite an indifferent last 30 minutes.

"It was a very close game. We did very well to come back into the game. We did not bat well. We bowled pretty well and kept them under pressure till the end. They held their nerves at the back end.

"If you look back at how we bowled, of course, the last few overs where we would have liked to get a wicket, we kept taking wickets all through," the skipper looked at the positives.

The second ODI will be played on Wednesday.

Latest Cricket News