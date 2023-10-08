World Cup 2023: India vs Australia pitch report, records; all you need to know about MA Chidambaram Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Australia pitch report

World Cup 2023: The Indian cricket team will begin its charge into the ICC World Cup 2023 with a blockbuster encounter against five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two sides will have a crack at each other for the 13th time in the ODI World Cup history. India and Australia are among the most celebrated teams in cricket history and share great traditions in the sport.

The Men in Blue have played two ODI World Cup games in Chennai, while Australia have surprisingly played more - three to be precise. The Aussies are on a winning streak at the venue and would be hoping to keep the run going. Meanwhile, India had mixed results in the two games with a win and a loss. The Chepauk will host its first game in the ongoing tournament. Here is all you need to know about the venue of the India vs Australia game.

MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is well known for its spin-friendly conditions. As seen in the IPL games, the ball does not come nicely onto the bat. The pitch which is set to be used for the game will be dry and black soil. But there is something at Chepauk for batters with strong spin-playing techniques. The first innings score in the last eight ODIs at the venue has ranged from 227 to 299.

MA Chidambaram Stadium numbers game

ODI Stats

Total matches 34

Matches won batting first 17

Matches won bowling first 16

Average 1st Inns scores 224

Average 2nd Inns scores 205

The highest total recorded 337/7 - ASIAXI vs AFRICAXI

The lowest total recorded 69/10 - KEN vs NZ

Highest score chased 291/2 - WI vs IND

The lowest score defended 171/10 - ENG vs RSA

Probable Playing XIs:

India's probable team: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's probable team: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green/Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

