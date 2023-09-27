Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
  5. IND vs AUS Live Score 3rd ODI: Warner, Marsh provide positive start to Australia
After a dominant display in Indore, the Men in Blue will be looking for their first-ever clean sweep against Australia in ODIs in Rajkot. The team will be boosted with the returning captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli for a crucial game ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2023 13:56 IST
IND vs AUS 3rd Odi
India and Australia will clash one last time in the third ODI match in Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. India sealed the series with a 99-run win in the second ODI match in Indore after scoring a record-laden 399 runs while batting first. India's win came in the absence of star cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya while Australia also missed a few of their big names. But both teams are likely to field their strongest possible playing XIs for the final game to test their preparations for the World Cup 2023. 

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs AUS Live Score 3rd ODI

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:56 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Marsh and Warner off to a flyer

    AUS-44/0; 5 Overs, Marsh and Warner provide a flying start for the Aussies. Marsh and Warner are not out on 21(13) and 23(17) respectively.

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:44 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Warner, Marsh provide positive start for Australia

    Australia are 21/0 after end of 3 overs. Mitchel Marsh and David Warner have opened the innings for Australia. 

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:25 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India target their first-ever ODI clean sweep against Australia

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:12 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Playing XIs

    India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

    Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood

     

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:10 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin miss out: Rohit Sharma

    Conditions are much better here, looks like there’s good weather. Decent temperature as well, we’re just looking forward to this game. The breaks are more important from a mental perspective than a physical one. Very happy with how we played, almost everything we wanted to do we got it done. Gives us a chance for us to see what we want to do. Looks a bit dry, it’s going to play slightly better under lights, we wanted to chase anyway. Let's see if we can make use of the two new balls. Myself, Virat, Kuldeep are all back. From the last game, Ashwin is also missing, Washington is in. Ishan is not well, he’s got viral fever so he misses out.

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:03 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Pat Cummins wins toss, Australia to bat first

    Australia won the toss and have elected to bat first in Rajkot. Pat Cummins returns for the travelling side to take the captain's armband.

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:01 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Squads

    India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav

    Australia Squad: Matthew Short, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh

  • Sep 27, 2023 12:56 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live coverage

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd ODI match in Rajkot. Both teams will be looking to finish high ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 where they clash in their opening game in Chennai on October 8. Tuned in for all major updates for this mega clash.

