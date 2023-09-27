IND vs AUS Live Score 3rd ODI: Warner, Marsh provide positive start to Australia

IND vs AUS Live Score 3rd ODI: Warner, Marsh provide positive start to AustraliaIndia and Australia will clash one last time in the third ODI match in Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. India sealed the series with a 99-run win in the second ODI match in Indore after scoring a record-laden 399 runs while batting first. India's win came in the absence of star cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya while Australia also missed a few of their big names. But both teams are likely to field their strongest possible playing XIs for the final game to test their preparations for the World Cup 2023.