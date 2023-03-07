IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma's Team India on verge of historic record in Ahmedabad Test | READ

Tuesday, March 07, 2023
     
Team India is currently leading the 4-match Border-Gavaskar series by a 2-1. The last Test of the series is scheduled at Ahmedabad, and will start on March 9 as Rohit's men eye historic record.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2023 12:53 IST
Rohit Sharma
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

India and Australia are all set to face off each other in the last Test of the 4-match series in Ahmedabad, starting March 9. When Rohit's men take the field on Thursday, they will be eyeing a historic record that no other international team has even come close to achieving. 

Since 2013, India has won 15 consecutive Test series at home. If India wins the Ahmedabad Test against Australia, it will win their 16th Test series win in a row. No other team in the world has won more than 10 consecutive Test series at home. India is already the number-one team in that regard. After India, Australia has won 10 consecutive Test series twice at home. West Indies, on the other hand, have won 8 consecutive Test series at home.

Consecutive Test series won by India at home

  • Australia: India won the series 4-0 (4), February 2013
  • West Indies: India won the series 2-0 (2), November 2013
  • South Africa: India won the series 3-0 (4), November 2015
  • New Zealand: India won the series 3-0 (3), September 2016
  • England: India won the series 4-0 (5), November 2016
  • Bangladesh: India won the series 1-0 (1), February 2017
  • Australia: India won the series 2-1 (4), February 2017
  • Sri Lanka: India won the series 1-0 (3), November 2017
  • Afghanistan: India won the series 1-0 (1), June 2018
  • West Indies: India won the series 2-0 (2), October 2018
  • South Africa: India won the series 3-0 (3), October 2019
  • Bangladesh: India won the series 2-0 (2), November 2019
  • England: India won the series 3-1 (4), 2020-2021
  • New Zealand: India won the series 1-0 (2), 2021
  • Sri Lanka: India won the series 2-0 (2), 2022

Since 2013, India has won 15 consecutive Test series at home.  In the last 10 years, India has played 45 Test matches at home and won 36 of them. They have only lost thrice in this period.

