IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma's Team India on verge of historic record in Ahmedabad Test | READ

India and Australia are all set to face off each other in the last Test of the 4-match series in Ahmedabad, starting March 9. When Rohit's men take the field on Thursday, they will be eyeing a historic record that no other international team has even come close to achieving.

Since 2013, India has won 15 consecutive Test series at home. If India wins the Ahmedabad Test against Australia, it will win their 16th Test series win in a row. No other team in the world has won more than 10 consecutive Test series at home. India is already the number-one team in that regard. After India, Australia has won 10 consecutive Test series twice at home. West Indies, on the other hand, have won 8 consecutive Test series at home.

Consecutive Test series won by India at home

Australia: India won the series 4-0 (4), February 2013

West Indies: India won the series 2-0 (2), November 2013

South Africa: India won the series 3-0 (4), November 2015

New Zealand: India won the series 3-0 (3), September 2016

England: India won the series 4-0 (5), November 2016

Bangladesh: India won the series 1-0 (1), February 2017

Australia: India won the series 2-1 (4), February 2017

Sri Lanka: India won the series 1-0 (3), November 2017

Afghanistan: India won the series 1-0 (1), June 2018

West Indies: India won the series 2-0 (2), October 2018

South Africa: India won the series 3-0 (3), October 2019

Bangladesh: India won the series 2-0 (2), November 2019

England: India won the series 3-1 (4), 2020-2021

New Zealand: India won the series 1-0 (2), 2021

Sri Lanka: India won the series 2-0 (2), 2022

Since 2013, India has won 15 consecutive Test series at home. In the last 10 years, India has played 45 Test matches at home and won 36 of them. They have only lost thrice in this period.

