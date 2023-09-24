IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav breaks Virat Kohli's major record against Australia with 24-ball fifty

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav vs Australia in 2nd ODI on Sep 24, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav registered his highest score in ODIs to help India score 399 runs against Australia in the second ODI match on Sunday, September 24. Suryakumar smashed unbeaten 72 runs off 37 balls after entering the game during the 41st over at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium and added a major record to his name.

The world no.1 T20I batter reached the 50-run mark in just 24 balls and broke Virat Kohli's record for the fastest fifty by an Indian cricketer against Australia in ODIs. Kohli dominated the chart before with 27-ball and 31-ball fifties against Australia but now loses the top spot to Suryakumar.

Fastest ODI fifty against Australia by Indians:

Suryakumar Yadav - 24 balls Virat Kohli - 27 balls Virat Kohli - 31 balls Hardik Pandya - 31 balls

Suryakumar Yadav also recorded the sixth-fastest Indian fifty in ODIs. He surpassed Krunal Pandya's 26-ball fifty against England in March 2021 and fell three balls short of Ajit Agarkar's famous 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in December 2000.

Fastest ODI fifty for India:

Ajit Agarkar - 21 balls Kapil Dev - 22 balls Rahul Dravid - 22 balls Virender Sehwag - 22 balls Yuvraj Singh - 22 balls Suryakumar Yadav - 24 balls Kruanl Pandya - 26 balls

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News