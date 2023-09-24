IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Score: Australia win the toss and elect to bowl first

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Score: KL Rahul-led team India in bid to claim series win vs Australia in IndoreThe Indian cricket team is standing on the verge of a series win as it takes on Australia in the second game of the ongoing three-match ODI series to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24. KL Rahul will be leading the team yet again as regular captain Rohit Sharma has been rested for the first two games of the series. India will be a bit concerned about Shardul Thakur's form with the ball in hand as the bowling allrounder has looked far from impressive in recent outings.
On the other hand, Australia looked a bit rusty in the first match in Mohali and will look to make amends in Indore. They are still without some of their star players and that might go against them yet again.