IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Score: Australia win the toss and elect to bowl first

The KL Rahul-led team India will look to claim the ongoing ODI series versus Australia as the two teams square off against each other in the 2nd ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India were victorious in the first One-Dayer in Mohali by five wickets.

The Indian cricket team is standing on the verge of a series win as it takes on Australia in the second game of the ongoing three-match ODI series to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24. KL Rahul will be leading the team yet again as regular captain Rohit Sharma has been rested for the first two games of the series. India will be a bit concerned about Shardul Thakur's form with the ball in hand as the bowling allrounder has looked far from impressive in recent outings.

On the other hand, Australia looked a bit rusty in the first match in Mohali and will look to make amends in Indore. They are still without some of their star players and that might go against them yet again.

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:45 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India off to a watchful beginning

    Both Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad have got India off to a cautious start. India 15/0 in 3 overs.

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:05 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Australia's Playing XI

     David Warner, Matt Short, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:04 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India's Playing XI

    Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:01 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Toss update!!!

    Australia have won the toss and will bowl first.

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:01 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    No Pat Cummins for Australia in 2nd ODI!!!

    Australia's captain Pat Cummins has been rested for the 2nd ODI and Steve Smith will lead the team in his absence.

  • Sep 24, 2023 12:55 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    No Jasprit Bumarah for India in Indore!!!

    India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah won't feature in the 2nd ODI. Mukesh Kumar has joined the squad in his place.

  • Sep 24, 2023 12:52 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score: Men in Blue pursue series win over Australia in Indore

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India under the leadership of stand-in skipper KL Rahul won the first ODI in Mohali by five wickets and would look to clinch the series by winning the second game. Stay tuned to our live blog for the latest updates related to the game in Indore.

