IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Dominant all-round performance guides India to series win against Australia

India recorded a dominant 99-run win on the DLS method over Australia in the second ODI match at Indore's Holker Cricket Stadium. Impressive hundreds from Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill helped India score 399 runs while batting first, their biggest ODI total against Australia, and then spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets each to bowl out Australia on just 217 runs.

KL Rahul-led side displayed their best performance of the year to signal out opponents ahead of ICC World Cup 2023. Apart from some dropped catches, there were no concerns over India's standout performance against the mighty Australian. Shreyas and Gill recorded hundreds while KL Rahul and Suryakumar provided finishing with quick fifties to help India put a 400-run target and then the bowlers, especially veteran Ashwin and Jadeja dominated Australian batters to guide India to a huge win.

India made only one change to their playing eleven with Prasidh Krishan replacing the unavailable Jasprit Bumrah. Australia also rested their skipper and premier pacer Pat Cummins with Josh Hazlewood and Mark Spencer coming in for the second ODI.

Ruturaj Gaikwad lost his wicket early but Gill and Iyer added 200 runs for the second wicket with impressive hundreds for each. Australia tried to make a comeback with Gill and Iyer's wickets in quick succession but Rahul and Suryakumar carried the momentum to finish high. Rahul registered another impressive fifty while Suryakumar smashed unbeaten 72* off just 37 balls to help India to a record-breaking total against Australia.

While chasing a mammoth target, Australia lost Matthew Short and stand-in skipper Steve Smith in the very first over off Prasidh Krishna. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne tried to balance the game with a fifty-plus runs partnership but Ashwin kept India in a dominant performance with two wickets in the 15th over.

Rain interrupted the game and Australia were given a revised target of 317 runs in 33 overs. But India kept their dominance on with timely wickets as Australia lost their first eight wickets with just 140 runs on the scoreboard. India were in contention to record their biggest ODI win against Australia but Sean Abbott and Josh Hazlewood dragged Australia to 217 runs with a 77-run stand for the ninth wicket in just 50 balls.

Ashwin and Jadeja picked three wickets each, Krishna shone with two wickets while Shami bagged one for India. It was another poor performance from Shardul Thakur who conceded 35 runs off four overs and also dropped one easy catch. Shreyas claimed the Player of the Match award for top-scoring with 105 runs off 90 balls with the help of 11 fours and three sixes.

India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

