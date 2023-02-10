IND vs AUS 1st Test: Former Australia cricketer slams Pat Cummins and co. for poor show | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer

IND vs AUS 1st Test: India are all over the Aussies and there are no questions about that. A team like Australia is expected to put up a better show, but the visitors were way too far from their best. Australia have a few heavyweights in their team who have toured India before and are familiar with the conditions, but things went haywire for them on the first day of the first Test match. There weren't too many demons in the wicket and Australia had a great advantage after they ended up winning the toss.

There was a lot of talk about the pitch, about spin, about India trying to ground the Aussies with their home advantage, but surprisingly it was India's pace attack that dented Australia upfront. Shami and Siraj ended up dismissing Warner and Khwaja. Before Australia could do anything, they were already on the back foot. Smith, Labuschagne, Carey, and Handscomb tried their best to bat with some intent, but the Indian spinners were all over them. Australia bundled out for 177 runs and India rubbed salt in their wounds with their stellar batting display. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been fabulous with the bat and he looks like getting a big score. India as of now trail by 100 runs and they look all set to bat the Aussies out of the game. Former Aussie great Matthew Hayden seemed pretty miffed with the Australian team and didn't mince words while criticizing them.

Matthew Hayden said:

Cummins, the Australian skipper bowled rubbish today. He was too full, he didn't know where he was going with his line and length. If you look at the pitch map, it was too much that was straying there as well. It was a matter of momentum because Rohit Sharma was standing right at the other end. It does get away from you. Cummins did not get any purchase from the surface and nothing through the air. It was tougher to bat against the new ball and two early wickets of Warner and Khwaja gave Australia a massive setback. Two ducks and three guys going back to the dressing room for one run, you need to avoid these things when you are playing for India.

India are the defending champions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they have started the series well this time around too. Australia's cause is slowly going down and India will make sure that they continue their dominance on the visitors.

