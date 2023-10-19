World Cup 2023: ICC unlikely to take action on PCB's crowd complaint | Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian crowd.

The International Cricket Council is reportedly unlikely to take any action on the crowd complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The PCB sent a complaint to the cricket's world body over the alleged 'inappropriate conduct' from the crowd when Pakistan faced India in their World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

However, as reported by the news agency PTI, any action is unlikely to happen because the anti-discrimination code ambit pertains to individuals and not a group. A section of fans chanted religious slogans when Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed and was walking back to the pavilion in the first innings of the clash.

"The ICC takes every complaint very seriously but code is about individuals. I don't know what exactly is PCB looking at but it will be very difficult to take any tangible action," an official who has worked with BCCI and ICC said as quoted by PTI.

He further added that the ICC may identify individuals for the charges but there were thousands of them. "The ICC may identify individuals if there are charges of racism but if thousands of people are shouting a slogan, what can you do? No player was injured by any 'missile' hurled from the gallery. A partisan crowd is expected. That's the pressure of elite sport," the official stated.

Pakistan Board had filed multiple complaints

The PCB Board sent multiple complaints to the cricket body. It released a statement, informing about the grievances it has raised to the ICC. "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," PCB Tweeted on October 17.

