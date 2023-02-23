Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC Rankings: Ben Stokes makes big claim on James Anderson, says 'I just can't see him stopping'

England skipper Ben Stokes has showered praise on fellow veteran star James Anderson after he reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test bowlers rankings on Wednesday, February 22. The England star has been in top form in the twilight of his career and is the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of red-ball cricket. Anderson is currently involved with the England side, who lead the two-match Test series by 1-0 having won the opening contest in Mount Maunganui against the host.

Stokes full of praise for Anderson

"Albeit him being 40, I just can't see him stopping," Stokes was quoted saying by Espncricinfo.

When asked if the news brought a smile to Anderson's face, Stokes replied with “No, I don't think he'll be that fussed by it to be honest - he'll just keeping doing his thing."

Anderson has been in sparking form that has seen him scalp 682 wickets in 178 matches and is the highest wicket-taker for a pace bowler in Test cricket.

"Every time he turns out there he's one of the main guys you throw the ball to when you feel like you need a wicket. He's just relentless with everything that he does,” added Stokes.

"We're very lucky to have him. Rightfully so he's back at the top. I know sometimes those rankings don't mean much to people, but in our opinion he has been one of he best, if not the best, for longer what these rankings say,” said New Zealand skipper Tim Southee on Anderson’s career.

Anderson claims top spot in Test bowlers rankings

The England speedster scaled historic heights on Wednesday when he became the new No.1 Test bowler in the world. Riding on the back of a brilliant seven-wicket haul against New Zealand in the 1st Test, Anderson went past India's Ravi Ashwin and Australia's Pat Cummins to take the pinnacle spot in Test. In the process, the iconic bowler has shattered an 87-year-old record.

