Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS ODI Series: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh return to fold as Aussies announce 16-man squad

Cricket Australia (CA) have announced their 16-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against India, starting 17 March as Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell make the cut. The latter suffered a leg injury and missed the latter part of 2022 and the start of 2023 for the national side but is now back in the frame. On the flip side, Mitchell Marsh is also in the fold as Pat Cummins leads the side for the first time in limited-overs format in India.

Warner to return for ODI Series

Paceman Jhye Richardson will also make a long-awaited international return, while David Warner, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins – who all this week returned to Australia from the Test tour – have also been named.

Cummins returned home this week due to what a Cricket Australia spokesperson termed a serious family illness, but is targeting a return ahead of the third Test next week.

Marsh (ankle) and Maxwell (broken leg) have both missed significant time after undergoing surgery during the home summer but are set to feature in the three-match tour with matches in Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai following the ongoing Test campaign.

Both Maxwell, who has been back playing in the Sheffield Shield this week for Victoria, and Marsh, who is expected to make his return in the Marsh One-Day Cup this weekend for Western Australia, will be important cogs for the 50-over World Cup being held in India in October-November this year.

It is one of two bilateral one-day series Australia are set to play in India before the World Cup, with the other in September just prior to the tournament.

ALSO READ | India look to land perfect punch against Australia as Harmanpreet's team chase final spot

Jhye Richardson makes the squad

Richardson is also back in the mix after an injury-enforced lay-off from international cricket that also saw him miss the closing stages of the KFC BBL with a hamstring injury and has not played since the start of January.

The 26-year-old has also not played for Australia since the white-ball leg of their tour of Sri Lanka last year. A career of huge promise, which has already seen him play 36 times for Australia, has been consistently setback by injury.

Australia ODI squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Latest Cricket News