ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill surpasses star Pakistan batter, Mohammed Siraj slips to 5th place

Shubam Gill is rewarded with a big boost in the recent ICC ODI rankings after India's recent outings against West Indies. The star opener scored a match-winning fifty in the third ODI game on August 1 and now surpasses Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in the ODI batters' chart.

Gill, 23, scored 126 runs in three ODI innings with one fifty to remain India's top-ranked batter in the updated chart on Wednesday, August 23. Gill boasts 743 ratings and now is just nine points behind in-form Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq. The latter scored a fifty against Afghanistan in the recent ODI and moved two places up in the chart but is 25 ratings behind second-placed South African star Rassie van der Dussen.

On the other hand, Fakhar scored just two runs in Pakistan's most recent ODI against Afghanistan and has failed to impress in the recent games. He slips two places down to fifth position but is expected to feature in the upcoming two matches against Afghanistan to regain his form ahead of the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam remains at the top of the batters chart with 880 ratings, 103 points ahead of Rassie van der Dussesn. India's star batter and the former world no.1 Virat Kohli remains in ninth place and captain Rohit Sharma is placed at the 11th position in ICC ODI batters' chart.

In bowling, the right-arm Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj suffered two places in the rankings. Siraj was given rest after complaining of a sore ankle ahead of the West Indies ODI series. He missed the entire series and so slipped to fifth place in the ICC ODI bowlers chart. Afghanistan's spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman jumped three places to the third position, replacing national teammate Rashid Khan.

Star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood remains at the top with 705 ratings in the bowlers chart while Bangladesh's new ODI skipper Shakib Al Hasan comfortably dominates the all-rounder top position with 371 ratings.

