'I don't think there is any arrogance in this team' - Ravindra Jadeja reacts to Kapil Dev's scathing criticism

One of the prominent allrounders going around in world cricket at the moment, Ravindra Jadeja has responded to former India player and the 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev's severe criticism of the Indian cricket team.

In an interview with The Week, Kapil mentioned that arrogance has seeped into the Indian cricketers and they feel that they know everything. He also added that the current crop of Indian cricketers do not feel the need to seek advice from anyone, however, there are many who need help.

"Sometimes, when too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers, they feel they know everything. That’s the difference. I would say there are so many cricketers who need help," said Kapil.

Though Jadeja denied reading Kapil's statement, he vehemently denied the claims of the Indian cricket team being arrogant in any form or other. The 34-year-old said that the former cricketers are entitled to their opinions but affirmed that none of the players who are in the mix of things at the moment are taking things for granted to any extent.

"I don’t know when he has said this. I don’t search these things on social media. See everyone has their own opinion. Ex-player have full right to share his opinion, but I don’t think there is any arrogance in this team," Jadeja told reporters before the third ODI against the West Indies.

"Everyone is enjoying their cricket and everyone are hardworking. No one has taken anything for granted. They are giving their 100 per cent.

"Such comments generally come when Indian team lost a match. This is a good bunch of boys, this is a good group. We are representing India and that is our main aim, there is no personal agenda," he added.

Team India has been copping a lot of criticism lately as some of the results haven't gone their way. The biggest of those was the loss in the summit clash of the recently culminated World Test Championship 2021-23 which came at the hands of the Pat Cummins-led Australian side.

Though the Rohit Sharma-led side began its campaign in the World Test Championship Cycle 2023-25 with a 1-0 win over the West Indies, their recent loss that came in the 2nd ODI of the ongoing three-match series against the Men in Maroon has again raised a lot of question marks on their preparations leading into the upcoming ODI World Cup.

