'He won't be the last one': Tom Hartley reacts to being hit for six by Yashasvi Jaiswal of first ball in Tests

England scripted a memorable turnaround in Hyderabad to win the first Test against India by 28 runs. Debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley picked up seven wickets in the second innings to run through the opposition line-up. He got introduced to Test cricket in the worst possible way in the first innings though with India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashing him for a six off his very first ball.

Ben Stokes backed him to open the bowling with the new ball but Jaiswal took a special liking towards the debutant putting the pressure on him. By the time the innings ended, Hartley had bowled 25 overs conceding 131 runs picking up two wickets. An economy of 5.2 in the debut innings with the ball is certainly not great but Hartley's comeback has kept him in good stead as he is looking forward to the second Test in Vizag.

Moreover, he also admits that Yashasvi Jaiswal will not be the last batsman to hit him for a six off the very first bal in his career and he will come across such situations in his career even more. "He's not the first, and he won't be the last," Hartley said according to ESPNCricinfo. "As a spinner, people are going to come after you. I'm fine with it if people want to come after me. I sort of have to go into a different mind-set. You look back at the ball and you think it wasn't a bad ball. If that's the way they want to play, you've just got to play with it," he added.

England's Test team has changed drastically in terms of personnel and approach ever since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have taken over as captain and coach. Tom Hartley is elated to be part of the Test team led by the duo and is happy to be part of the team. "I've watched a bit, and they've done some rogue things. That's just the way they are, and after being in this Test match, I'm all aboard. Even before, I was happy with it, I was all in anyway. They're just such a great combo and they bring so much confidence and life to this team," Hartley further said.