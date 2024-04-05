Hardik Pandya visits Somnath temple to offer prayers amidst crisis-hit start to IPL 2024 with MI | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Hardik Pandya.

Amidst the crisis-hit start to the Indian Premier League 2024, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has visited the Somnath temple in Prabhas Patan, Gujarat to seek divine blessings. Mumbai Indians are currently placed at the bottom of the points table and are the only team without a win in the ongoing season of the Indian cash-rich tournament.

Currently, MI players are on a break after a big gap between their games in the tournament. Mumbai recently lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets at their home venue - The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 1. Their next clash is against the Delhi Capitals, also a home game, on April 7.

Due to this break, the MI players have time to rejuvenate. Pandya went to Gujarat to visit the Somnath temple. In the videos circulating on social media, the MI skipper can be seen offering prayers at the divine temple.

Notably, not only the awful start but Pandya is also facing the backlash of the fans wherever MI are playing this season. He was booed off by the Mumbai crowd at home in MI's clash against RR.

Fans were also repeatedly chanting the name of Rohit Sharma, which clearly revealed their support for leadership in MI.

Notably, Rohit has been at the helm of MI in their five IPL title wins. He took over the reins from Ricky Ponting in middle of IPL 2013 and went on to make the side victorious in that year. Rohit led MI to titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 too.

Meanwhile, Hardik has a strong resume too as a captain. The all-rounder has led Gujarat Titans to two IPL finals in as many attempts, including a title win in his first shot as skipper in 2022.

The all-rounder was brought in by MI after the IPL 2024 retention deadline in late November and was named the skipper ahead of the auction in December.