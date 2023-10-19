India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya suffers injury, taken for scans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hardik Pandya.

IND vs BAN: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has picked up an injury during the India vs Bangladesh clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Indian all-rounder came to bowl in his first over in the powerplay but could bowl only three balls before suffering an injury. India were asked to bowl first after Bangladesh stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss.

What happened with Hardik Pandya?

The Indian all-rounder was called in to roll his arm for the first time in the match as the first change-up in the 9th over. Pandya started with a dot but then gave two back-to-back boundaries in the next two balls. Pandya suffered an injury on the third delivery. The all-rounder bowled a fuller ball to Litton Das and was struck straight down the ground. In his followthrough, Pandya tried to stop the ball with his leg but seemingly twisted it.

He was soon attended by the team physio but was seen limping. He tried practicing his run-up but the pain seemed to have gripped Pandya and the star player left the field. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli came in to bowl to complete Pandya's over as the former India captain bowled in ODIs for the first time since 2017.

Pandya bowled 16 overs in the first three games for India. He picked up five wickets too in those encounters. Notably, Pandya has not bowled his complete quota of 10 overs since July 2019. India did not make any changes to their Playing XI for the Bangladesh clash.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to 'X' formerly Twitter to provide and update on Hardik. "Hardik Pandya's injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans," the BCCI captioned the post.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh's Playing XI:

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

