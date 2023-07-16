Hanuma Vihari's South Zone clinch Duleep Trophy title for 14th time with thumping win over West Zone

Follow us on Image Source : PTI South Zone team after win

Hanuma Vihari might not be knowing the reason for his snub from the Indian Test team. But the middle-order batter might just keep the selectors interesting as guided his team South Zone to a 14th Duleep Trophy title on Sunday. Defending a target of 298 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, South Zone wrapped West for 222 to bag the title after 13 years.

West needed 116 runs on the final day of the match and had 5 wickets in hand. Starting the proceedings at 182/5, Priyank Panchal's side suffered a collapse as they added 40 runs to their overnight total. R Sai Kishore was the chief destroyer for South on the final day as he claimed three wickets out of five to add to his one wicket on the previous day.

However, for his 7-wicket haul in the first innings and a single scalp in the second, South's Vidhwath Kaverappa was adjudged as Player of the Match. He took 15 wickets in the event and was also declared the Player of the Tournament.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav fail to produce a spark in the final

India Internationals Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav failed to display their spark in the showdown clash. While Pujara managed to get 9 and 15 in the two innings, Yadav's scoreline read 8 and 4. In the chase, Pujara tried putting West back on track after the loss of early wickets in the form of Prithvi Shaw and Harvik Desai. Vasuki Koushik got rid of Pujara but Panchal held one end up very well. He batted time and kept his team's chances alive as he finished Day 4 on 92. But the 33-year-old could add only 95 to his overnight total as he was the victim of Vidhwath Kaverappa. In the semifinal of the tournament, Pujara had scored century in the semifinal against Central Zone and Suryakumar also had a fifty to show in his name in that match.

In the first innings of the final, South scored 213 on the back of a half-century from Vihari. West Zone had Shaw as their only bright star. The youngster scored 65 but none of the others touched 25 and West were bowled out for 146. Vihari then again led the charge with his 42 and with contributions from the middle and lower middle order, South finished at 230, setting a 298-run target.

