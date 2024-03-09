Glenn Phillips activates goalkeeper mode, makes full-stretch dive to send Marnus Labuschagne packing | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Glenn Phillips.

Glenn Phillips is one of the most agile cricketers going around in world cricket at the moment and is known for taking some blinders on the field.

The Kiwi superstar pulled off yet another spectacular grab on Saturday (March 9) to add to his catches compilation video on YouTube.

The 27-year-old left Australia's Marnus Labuschagne dazed when he grabbed a one-handed stunner while diving to his right at gully and put an end to the Aussie's 250 minutes-long stay at the crease.

The incident unfolded on the second delivery of the 61st over. Tim Southee bowled an innocuous length ball wide of the off-stump and Labuschagne couldn't help himself from throwing his willow at it.

The ball travelled in the air and went to the right of Phillips who was stationed at wide gully for a shot like that. While any other fielder would have been happy just to get a hand to it, for someone with the kind of athleticism that Phillips possesses a catch was on the cards and that's what it turned out to be.

Phillips leapt full-stretch to his right and got hold of the ball while suspended in the air. The catch left his teammates, the spectators and the commentators on air in awe and triggered an animated reaction from Phillips.

Watch Glenn Phillips' catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne:

Australia folded for 262 in the first innings as Matt Henry emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for the Kiwis with figures of 7/67. The visitors lead the Blackcaps by 94 runs after the end of the first innings.

New Zealand's playing XI:

Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c), Ben Sears

Australia's playing XI:

Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood