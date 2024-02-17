Saturday, February 17, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. EXPLAINED: Will Team India be allowed to call for R Ashwin's replacement in the ongoing 3rd Test vs England?

EXPLAINED: Will Team India be allowed to call for R Ashwin's replacement in the ongoing 3rd Test vs England?

Team India was handed a body blow in the third Test against England with R Ashwin withdrawing midway due to a family emergency. England have smashed 207 runs in just 35 overs and India need wickets and their remaining four bowlers will have to do the job.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2024 8:43 IST
R Ashwin will take no further part in the ongoing third
Image Source : REUTERS R Ashwin will take no further part in the ongoing third Test against England

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India's best ever, who completed 500 wickets in Test cricket on Friday, February 16 against England in the ongoing Test in Rajkot will take no further part in the game due to a family emergency. India will have to make do for the rest of the match with an Ashwin-sized hole in the side, especially when England have gotten off to a rollicking start in their first innings with the bat. 

As Ashwin withdrew, there were several doubts and questions about whether India could seek a replacement for the senior off-spinner in the team for the remainder of the Rajkot Test. And the answer is no. As per the laws, Team India will be allowed a substitute fielder for the rest of the game in Ashwin's place as per the MCC Law 24.1.2 but not a replacement.

The replacement as per the existing rules can only be allowed by the officials in case of concussion or COVID-19 (if it's still the case since many players have featured in the games despite testing positive).

There's a provision in the law that allows a captain to replace a player already named in the side if the opposition captain allows it. As per 1.2.2, "No player may be replaced after the nomination without the consent of the opposing captain." However, that provision comes under consideration from after the toss till the start of the match. Hence, India could replace Ashwin only if a player was nominated before the toss for a scenario like this with the consent of England captain Ben Stokes, which seems unlikely now.

Once the game has begun, only a concussion or a COVID-19 case will be eligible for replacement.

Related Stories
Ajinkya Rahane called back after being given out obstructing the field in Ranji Trophy match

Ajinkya Rahane called back after being given out obstructing the field in Ranji Trophy match

Ravichandran Ashwin withdraws from Rajkot Test due to family medical emergency

Ravichandran Ashwin withdraws from Rajkot Test due to family medical emergency

'Rohit missed a trick': Ex-England pacer questions India captain's tactics against Ben Duckett

'Rohit missed a trick': Ex-England pacer questions India captain's tactics against Ben Duckett

It will be a significant blow to the Indian team as the bowling attack has looked like a pale shadow of itself against England's belligerent hitting and they will hope for some individual brilliance to get their side back into the contest. England are still 238 runs behind and India will have to be on the money from the get-go.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement