EXCLUSIVE IND vs AFG: 'Important game for both sides,' says ACB CEO ahead of India-Afghanistan clash

After suffering heavy defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, pre-tournament favourites India face an upbeat Afghanistan in Super 12, Group 2 match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. With their semifinal hopes slipping away, Virat Kohli's India are yet to win a game in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Ahead of India's must-win tie, to stay alive mathematically, IndiaTV news website caught up in an exclusive chat with Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Naseeb Khan.

From facing India to the state of cricketing affairs in Afghanistan, Khan, in conversation with Varsha Singh spoke on his role as the new head of ACB and the challenges that lie ahead of him.

Q1) India will be facing Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. How important is the occasion? Secondly, given the good ties between BCCI and ACB, are there any talks scheduled for further bi-lateral series?

Answer: Certainly, we are facing India in our next fixture, a very important game for both sides. We have had some very good games against India over the last few years. A close game back in 2012 T20 WC ended in favour of India and then a remarkable fight between the two sides in Asia Cup 2018 that concluded in a tie. So, this next one is also a vital game for both teams and I am hoping for a good contest. Regarding the ties between the two boards, we are trying our best to maintain good relationships with all the cricketing nations. BCCI is also one of those with whom we are working for good relationships. They are one of the greatest cricketing nations in the world. We are trying to strengthen our ties with them and will surely have some meetings with them for the bilateral cricket.

Q2) Afghanistan have undergone a lot of structural changes and even the ACB was completely revamped. How different will be your approach in rebuilding and taking Afghanistan Cricket to greater heights?

Answer: Yes, the country went through some changes but it hasn’t affected the ACB and its operations. Its daily routine operations haven’t even stopped for a single day during the fall of the country and every single activity is running smoothly. National team was undergoing a preparation camp for the World Cup, the U19 boys travelled to Bangladesh for a multi-format series. The domestic regional List A and provincial Inter-Club competitions were underway in the country and the Ahmad Shah Baba Elite First Class Competitions are to get underway in a week time. It’s important to mention that we will not let the changes in governmental structures affect our operations. Cricket remains a key factor in bringing peace, smile and hope for the nation. The national players are the role models for the younger generation of the country. So, we will work very hard to keep this great game away from politics.

Q3) Given the current situation in Afghanistan, would you approach the BCCI for help in hosting matches in India. Lucknow, Dehradun and Greater Noida have been Afghanistan's adopted home grounds in recent times. Are you looking to expand in India and what steps will you be taking to ensure the Afghanistan cricket team plays International teams on a regular basis?

Answer: As you mentioned, we have got home grounds in India on which we have hosted plenty of our home games before. Considering the circumstances, we will still be looking forward to hosting our home events on those grounds, we are thankful to the BCCI for their help in this regard. On playing international teams, we maintain positive relationships with all the boards. We are working to arrange some bilateral series with the top teams and we will have a lot of cricket in the years ahead.

Q4) Many international cricketing nations have expressed their support and have stood by ACB during tough times. The ICC is keeping a close watch on the current situation in Afghanistan. As the head of ACB what's your take on the entire situation and what would you want the ICC to do for Afghanistan cricket?

Answer: Yes, we do maintain good relationships with all cricket nations & the ICC and are still going ahead as per their rules, regulations and requirements. Currently, the security is very good in the country and the conditions are suitable for the ACB to expand the game to all parts of the country as there is no obstacle in this regard. We will see lots of natural talents in our teams emerging from those areas. We make sure that the games are going alright and are looking for a positive look and help from the ICC.

Q5) Afghanistan has been playing some fantastic cricket, especially in T20s. What's your message for the team?

Answer: Definitely, the team is doing well in all forms of the game, specifically in T20 cricket. They have performed well in the ongoing World Cup, went past Scotland and Namibia and played a very good game against Pakistan.

The message for them is to go and play with passion and as per their strengths, pursue the style of cricket they usually play to be able to keep their good record in the format.

Q6) Women's cricket future in your country is facing an uncertain future. What's your plan for the betterment of women's team?

Answer: There isn’t any change in place for women's cricket. All their activities are going normal, the women department in ACB is active and doing its planned activities. The women staff and players are receiving their monthly salaries on time. The plan is simple to give them all the support they need to improve their game level. Women cricket is one of the ICC criteria’s and we are committed to it and are working to go as per the rules.

Q7) Reports claim that Australia-Afghanistan one-off test to be indefinitely postponed. What you have to say about this? Have you contacted Cricket Australia regarding this?

Answer: Yes, we are in contact with Cricket Australia. They have decided to postpone the test due to their busy schedule in November and December. It’s not cancelled. We are in talks with them to fix a new time for it and then go accordingly.