Essex sign Indian pacer Umesh Yadav for rest of County Championship season

The veteran Indian bowler Umesh Yadav signed for Essex for the rest of the County Championship 2022/23 season on Thursday, August 24. The veteran pacer will play in their last three Division One games starting on September 4 as Essex fight for Championship title this season.

The 35-year-old right-arm pacer replaces New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell and will join South Africa's Simon Harmer as the second overseas cricketer for Essex. Umesh boosts 170 wickets in 57 Test matches and his experience will be crucial for Essex to Championship title this season. He played for Middlesex last season but endured poor outings with just four wickets in three first-class matches.

Umesh revealed his excitement to join Essex for the remainder of the season and said that he is looking to make a valuable contribution to the team's success.

"I am really pleased to join Essex and make what I hope will be some valuable contributions to the team's success this year," Umesh Yadav said in the official statement released by the club. "I enjoyed playing in England with Middlesex last season, and it will be good to return and test myself in those conditions again, especially in the midst of a title race."

Essex are enjoying a great season in Championship Division One with just one defeat in 11 matches. They are currently placed second in the Division One table with 166 points,17 behind leaders Surrey. Head coach Anthony McGrath welcomed Umesh Yadav's signing for the last three games and said that the pacer's experience will be beneficial for the youngsters in the team.

"Umesh is a superb signing for us, and we all know what he will be able to bring to our attack at a crucial time of the season," Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said. "He is vastly experienced and has taken wickets at the top levels of the game for more than a decade now, so as well as contributing during our run-in, we hope he can pass on some of his wisdom to our young players too."

