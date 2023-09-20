England vs Ireland Live: When and where to watch ENG vs IRE ODI series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/ICC TWITTER Zak Crawley will be making his England captaincy debut in the three-match ODI series against Ireland

England recently won 3-1 in an ODI series against New Zealand at home a few days ago as they fine-tuned their performances before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. While World Cup is a big and really important tournament and hence the Three Lions chose to rest most of their players for the three-match ODI series against Ireland with Zak Crawley leading a second-string side.

Crawley, who will make his captaincy debut for England, will begin his pursuit of this team becoming the main side. Harry Brook was the only player from the World Cup squad named in the 13-man team but Joe Root replaced him for the first ODI in an attempt to get some runs under his belt before the big tournament after scores of 6, 0, 4 and 29 in the four matches against New Zealand.

Ireland, on the other hand, have got a golden opportunity to hurt their European neighbours as even though they are not going to the World Cup but playing a strong team in England would keep them in goodstead for future tournaments.

Here's everything you need to know about the England-Ireland series:

Full Schedule

1st ODI - September 20 (Headingley, Leeds), 5 PM IST

2nd ODI - September 23 (Trent Bridge, Nottingham), 3:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - September 26 (County Ground, Bristol), 5 PM IST

When and where to watch England vs Ireland ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the three-match ODI series between England and Ireland in India. Sony Sports Ten 5 will telecast the matches live on TV while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and the website. Fancode will also stream the three-match series on its platform.

Squads

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley(c), Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith(w), Rehan Ahmed, Will Jacks, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Tom Hartley, George Scrimshaw, Matthew Potts, Sam Hain

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Theo van Woerkom

