Wednesday, January 24, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. England announce playing XI for first Test against India in Hyderabad, 24-year-old spinner set to make debut

England announce playing XI for first Test against India in Hyderabad, 24-year-old spinner set to make debut

England have picked four spinners, including Joe Root, in their playing XI while only one seamer has been picked in the form of Mark Wood. There is no place for veteran James Anderson. The first Test is set to start in Hyderabad from January 25.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: January 24, 2024 13:37 IST
IND vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum

England have confirmed their playing XI for the first Test that is set to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The visitors are set to hand a debut to 24-year-old left-arm spinner Tom Hartley even as Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the clash due to visa approval delay. He is yet to join the team in India but is expected to reach the country during the series opener. Hartley has played 20 first-class matches in his career so far picking up 40 wickets with a five-wicket haul to his name.

Coming back to the playing XI, apart from Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach are the other two spinners in the line-up with former captain Joe Root set to be the fourth spinner in the team. Interestingly, only one seamer in Mark Wood has made it to the team for the series opener with James Anderson not being considered for the Hyderabad Test.

Skipper Stokes is set to play as a specialist batter due to his knee issues even as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will continue to open the innings while Ollie Pope will bat at three. Root will take up his favoured, number four spot even as two wicketkeepers Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes will bat at five and seven respectively.

Interestingly, in its press release, ECB has not specifically mentioned who will take up the wicketkeeping duties. But given his proficiency, Foakes looks the likeliest candidate for the role as of now. Apart from Bashir and Anderson, the other players to miss out at Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson.

Related Stories
No Virat Kohli; 4 players added: Complete list of changes in India's Test squad for England series

No Virat Kohli; 4 players added: Complete list of changes in India's Test squad for England series

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report for India vs England 1st Test match

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report for India vs England 1st Test match

'I don't sit in the visa office': Rohit's hilarious comment on Shoaib Bashir's delay in arrival

'I don't sit in the visa office': Rohit's hilarious comment on Shoaib Bashir's delay in arrival

England playing XI for first Test vs India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow,Ben Stokeds (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News