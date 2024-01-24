England announce playing XI for first Test against India in Hyderabad, 24-year-old spinner set to make debut

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum

England have confirmed their playing XI for the first Test that is set to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The visitors are set to hand a debut to 24-year-old left-arm spinner Tom Hartley even as Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the clash due to visa approval delay. He is yet to join the team in India but is expected to reach the country during the series opener. Hartley has played 20 first-class matches in his career so far picking up 40 wickets with a five-wicket haul to his name.

Coming back to the playing XI, apart from Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach are the other two spinners in the line-up with former captain Joe Root set to be the fourth spinner in the team. Interestingly, only one seamer in Mark Wood has made it to the team for the series opener with James Anderson not being considered for the Hyderabad Test.

Skipper Stokes is set to play as a specialist batter due to his knee issues even as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will continue to open the innings while Ollie Pope will bat at three. Root will take up his favoured, number four spot even as two wicketkeepers Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes will bat at five and seven respectively.

Interestingly, in its press release, ECB has not specifically mentioned who will take up the wicketkeeping duties. But given his proficiency, Foakes looks the likeliest candidate for the role as of now. Apart from Bashir and Anderson, the other players to miss out at Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson.

England playing XI for first Test vs India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow,Ben Stokeds (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach