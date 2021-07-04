ENG W vs IND W | Sneh Rana 'find of the series' against England, says head coach Ramesh Powar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ENG W vs IND W | Sneh Rana 'find of the series' against England, says Romesh Powar

India women's team made a remarkable comeback in the third and final ODI of the series against England, thanks to Mithali Raj's unbeaten 75-run innings in the 220-run chase.

England won the three-match series 2-1, but India have a chance to make a comeback in the overall tour points, where they currently trail by two points (6-4). India will take on England in the three-T20I series, which begins on July 9.

Reflecting on India tour of England, the side's head coach Ramesh Powar said that the side needs to improve on its batting. "Bowlers brought us back in the game. We have to learn a lot from this series. I think fielding has improved immensely, and the bowlers improved immensely. But batting has to be up if we are aiming at the World Cup," said Powar.

Powar also praised captain Mithali Raj, who scored half-centuries in all three ODIs. He also spoke highly of Jhulan Goswami.

"She deserves every praising word out there. She has been fantastic servant of the game, she is a role model for the girls. She single-handedly won us the game. Chasing 220 on low-bounce track, she took us over the line," said the head coach.

"Jhulan Goswami is one of the legends of women's cricket. The way she has her ethics, preparation, commitment towards dressing room, commitment towards young players, that makes a huge difference to us as a team."

Powar further named Sneh Rana as the "find of the series" against England.

"Sneh Rana is the find of this series. The way she was bowling in Southampton during practice session, we thought we should give her the chance," said Powar.

"It was a difficult decision to play two off-spinners in XI but she played her role brilliantly. Being a off-spinner, I can see her talent, she is a player who can play in crunch situations and that is what we needed right now. When big tournaments come up, we need a player who can take up the pressure."

Rana scored an unbeaten 80 in the second innings of the one-off Test to force a draw, while also taking four wickets in the game. She played two ODIs, taking a wicket in each game and also played an important 24-run cameo in the third ODI win.