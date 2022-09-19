ENG vs PAK, 1st T20I: When and where to watch Buttler and Babar Azam's men clash | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@THEREALPCB) Babar Azam in Pakistan training nets

Highlights Jos Buttler is unsure of participation in the T20I series

Moeen Ali might lead England if Buttler misses out

Seven T20I matches will be played between both these sides

ENG vs PAK, 1st T20I: After a long haul of 17 years, the English team has finally touched down on Pakistan soil. This is the first time that the English have traveled to Pakistan since 2005. Jos Buttler and his men are scheduled to play seven match T20Is and they will later visit Pakistan in December for a three-match Test series. If things had gone as per plan, this entire series would've played out last year.

In a sudden change of events, New Zealand pulled out of the tour at the last minute and England followed their footsteps accordingly. Pakistan termed England's actions as disrespectful and since then has tried its level best to make playing conditions safer for visiting countries. This historic tour is bound to test England's bench strength as their skipper Jos Buttler remains unsure of active participation. Buttler is currently nursing a calf injury and looking at the whirlwind of T20Is in the lead-up to the World Cup, Buttler will not risk himself.

Moeen Ali will lead England if Buttler misses out on the tour. here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming T20I series:

ALSO READ | Jos Buttler and co. embrace Pakistan's challenge on their road to World Cup

When will the first T20I match be played?

The first T20I match will be played on September 20, 2022

Where will the first T20I match be played?

The first T20I match will be played at National Stadium, Karachi

When will the first T20I start?

The first T20I will start at 7:30 PM IST

Where will the first T20I be telecasted?

The first T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network

What is the streaming platform for the first T20I match?

The match will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali (vc), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood

Latest Cricket News