PAK vs ENG, T20I series: Jos Buttler and co. embrace Pakistan's challenge on their road to World Cup | PREVIEW

Highlights England will play 7 T20I matches against Pakistan

The first match between Pakistan and England will be played on September 20, 2022

This is England's first visit to Pakistan since 2005

PAK vs ENG, T20I series: It is almost time for the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to begin in Australia in less than 30 days. In a whirlwind of the T20I series being played all over the globe, the Jos Buttler-led English team is stationed in Pakistan and will have a crack at the Babar Azam-led side in what is supposed to be a seven-match long T20I series. This is England's first visit to Pakistan since the year 2005.

This much-awaited series has been in making for a very long time now. The series comes along after Australia toured Pakistan earlier in April. This was Australia's first trip to Pakistan in 24 years and it did loads of good to the subcontinent nation. To Pakistan's fortunes, teams are finding it a safe place to play cricket and have started touring the country. Following an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, the boys in green were forced to play home matches in neutral venues. The English boys were initially scheduled to visit Pakistan in October 2021, but after New Zealand pulled out of the tour at the last moment citing safety concerns, the English Cricket Board decided to postpone the tour and the matches included.

England pulling out of the tour infuriated Pakistan and they termed it disrespectful. The 50-over world champions will visit Pakistan once again after the T20 World Cup for their Test match series. As of now, Jos Buttler is nursing a calf injury that might keep him entirely out of the series. Buttler feels that Pakistan is a strong side and his side is treating it as an important series before they head to the all-important T20 World Cup.

The first four matches will be played in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23, and 25 and the final three matches will be played in Lahore on September 28, 30, and October 2.

A total of 4000 police and paramilitary personnel will be on duty and spectators will have to park their cars at least a mile away from the venue.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood

