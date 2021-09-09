Thursday, September 09, 2021
     
ENG vs IND | Member of Indian support staff tests COVID positive; team cancels training session

According to a report, a member of the Team India support staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2021 16:13 IST
A member of the Team India support staff has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the players to remain inside their hotel rooms on the eve of the fifth Test in Manchester. 

The side's training sessions on Thursday have also been cancelled, as a result.

A BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI. But, the identity of the support staff member could not be ascertained.

The players have been advised to remain in their respective rooms.

Head coach Ravi Shastri is already in isolation after testing positive for the virus during the fourth Test.

Fielding coach R Sridhar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and physio Nitin Patel are also isolating in London. Only batting coach Vikram Rathour was with the team when it won the fourth Test at the Oval on day five.

India lead the series 2-1 but the development has cast a fresh shadow on the fifth and final Test.

