IND-W vs AUS-W: Ellyse Perry set to create all-time Australian record as Aussies face India in 2nd T20I

Australia's iconic all-rounder Ellyse Perry is all set to add another feather to her illustrious cap when she steps on the field with her team in the India vs Australia 2nd T20I. Perry has been an integral part of the Australian side in their multiple World Cup triumphs. She is among the greatest players to have ever played the sport.

Perry is now on the brink of creating an all-time record for Australia. The all-rounder is set to become the first from her country to appear in 300 International matches. Australian women's cricket has seen several stalwarts embracing the game but none other so far has been able to touch the elusive 300-game mark. The 33-year-old all-rounder will mark the historic game in the 2nd T20I against India on Sunday in Navi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Perry is open to playing even 400 games for her country. Speaking ahead of the match, she said that she is open to keep going for Australia. "I don't know what's in store ...but if it's meant to be down the track and I'm still around playing ...I'm really open to what happens," she said.

"I don't have a set time frame on it. Either way, it doesn't really matter, it's just another number. For as long as I can contribute to the team and it's something I find really motivating and enjoyable, I'd love to be here," Perry added.

India and Australia are currently taking on each other in an all-format series at the former's home. The Women in Blue registered a historic first Test win over Australia last month, while the Aussies have clean-swept the ODI series. Harmanpreet Kaur's team defeated the Alyssa Healy-led side in the first T20I and now are on the brink of a series win.

This Australian team is a one with the post-Meg Lanning era and the legacy left behind by the most successful captain ever. Alyssa Healy is the full-time captain and a rising prodigy - Phoebe Litchfield has been impressing everyone a lot. "It's a great time for us, of evolution. You've seen a lot of that in the way that Phoebe Litchfield has performed in those one-day matches; Annabel Sutherland, her last 12 months," Perry added further.

"That's something we're incredibly conscious of - (to) maintain the success we've had, but equally evolve that, to look a little bit different in the way the team plays. The game is moving at such a rapid pace. There's a new environment. In a lot of ways the sky's the limit in terms of where it can go," she said.