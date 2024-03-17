'Ee Sala Cup Namdu': Chris Gayle and other cricket legends pour wishes to RCB on historic WPL triumph

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/WPL Smriti Mandhana after RCB's win.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have lifted their maiden franchise title in the Women's Premier League. The wait of 16 years ended when Smriti Mandhana's women defeated Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals in the final of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Mandhana's team will etch down into the history books as they are the first RCB side to give their fans the much-needed joy and loyalty of support for 16 long years. Cricket legends congratulated the team for their 8-wicket win and took to social media to send their reactions.

Congratulations to RCB for becoming the WPL champions and DelhiCapitals, the runners-up tonight, were dominant throughout the tournament. This second season has set new benchmarks in terms of fan support and popularity. As we gear up for future seasons, I can foresee this momentum only amplifying. Applauding Jay Shah sir and BCCI for their incredible efforts in championing women's cricket. Here's to the unstoppable rise of the WPL," former India skipper Mithali Raj posted on X.

"Many congratulations RCB on winning the WPL. Great temperament shown in crunch situations and deserving winners," Virender Sehwag wrote on X. "Congratulations to the RCB Women's team for their outstanding performance in the WPL!" Mohammed Shami wrote on X.

"RCB-W champions of WPL. Congrats on an outstanding season. Finally Ee Sala Cup Namdu," Chris Gayle wrote. Here are some of the reactions:

The Bangalore side defeated Delhi in the final by 8 wickets in the final over. They were asked to chase 114 in the showdown clash and thanks to some cool-headed batting by Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana and Rich Ghosh, they got over the line with three balls to go.

The contest was a thrilling low-scoring one. Even though the target wasn't even run-a-ball, RCB were made to work hard. Smriti Mandhan and Sophie Devine batted with maturity and did not take any unnecessary risks. They got the team near 50 in the first eight overs but DC sensed a comeback with the wicket of Devine.

Mandhana kept her cool and Ellyse Perry joined her. Perry did not get off the blocks quickly and took her time. The required rate went above six and RCB lost Mandhana too, suggesting a late twist in the tale. But Perry held her composure, struck a few fours and Ghosh partnered her well. With five needed off six balls, RCB got over the line with Ghosh hitting the winning boundary.

Earlier, Sophie Molineux set the things for RCB with three wickets in the 8th over that derailed DC's innings. From being 61/0 after six overs, DC lost their way to get bowled out for 113.