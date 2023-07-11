Duleep Trophy final: When and where to watch West Zone vs South Zone match live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI South Zone will take on West Zone in the final of the Duleep Trophy

The 2023 edition of the Duleep Trophy has reached its final destination with West Zone taking on the South Zone in the summit clash on Wednesday, July 12. West Zone, filled with out of favour Team India players qualified for the final owing to a first-innings lead in the semi-final against Central Zone while South Zone won a thriller against North Zone in a rain-hit match.

The monsoon has been rampant in India in the last few days and the final too is set to be affected by showers in Bengaluru. However, since it's a four-day game, the result is on the cards. South Zone will be confident given they are coming off a win but against a strong batting line-up, their bowlers will have their task cut out.

West Zone on the other hand will hope that their openers including skipper Priyank Panchal can get going as both he and Prithvi Shaw got starts and got out cheaply. If the top order can get big runs for them, South Zone will be under pressure. Even though, there is rain on the cards, the team winning the toss is expected to bat first given there is a perk of a first-innings lead.

When and where to watch Duleep Trophy final between West Zone and South Zone in India?

Since the broadcast deal for India's home matches hasn't happened yet, Duleep Trophy wasn't telecasted at all. However, the final of the Duleep Trophy between West Zone and South Zone starting at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be streamed live on the official website of the BCCI - bcci.tv. Unfortunately, the match can't be watched on TV since there is no official broadcaster.

Squads

South Zone: Mayank Agarwal, Sai Sudharsan, Ravikumar Samarth, Hanuma Vihari(c), Ricky Bhui(w), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KV Sasikanth, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Pradosh Paul, N Jagadeesan, Srikar Bharat, Darshan Misal, Sachin Baby

West Zone: Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Het Patel(w), Atit Sheth, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Shams Mulani, Chetan Sakariya, Harvik Desai, Tushar Deshpande, Arpit Vasavada

