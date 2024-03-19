'Dream of mine to feel what it's like to win the IPL': Virat Kohli at RCB Unbox event

Follow us on Image Source : X Virat Kohli.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's stalwart Virat Kohli has hoped that the men's team can replicate the success that the women's team produced during the Women's Premier League. At the RCB Unbox event held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the men's and women's RCB teams were invited.



Kohli said that he has a dream to feel what it is like to win an IPL trophy. "It was absolutely amazing. When they won it (WPL), we were watching. Hopefully, we can double it up with the trophies and that will be something truly special," said Kohli during the RCB Unbox event in Bengaluru.

"That's a dream of mine to know what it feels like to win an IPL trophy. I will be here, be a part of the team that wins the trophy for the first time. I will try my very best with my abilities, and my experience to be able to do that for the fans and the franchise," the former captain of RCB added.

Kohli also highlighted the team's huge fanbase and credited it with the team's "commitment and passion" over the years. "It is because of the way we play our cricket, our commitment and the passion that we saw over the years that we have such a fanbase. So, that's not going to change and that's my promise every year to the fans, to the team and to everyone involved," he added.

RCB renamed at the event

The franchise's name has also been renamed at the RCB Unbox event. From Royal Challengers Bangalore, the franchise will now be called Royal Challengers Bengaluru, taking the name of the city. The franchise has also launched a new logo ahead of the new season of the tournament.

RCB men have never been able to win the Indian cash-rich league. They fell on the final hurdle three times - in 2009, 2011 and 2016. The women's side winning the WPL title was the franchise's first title win. They now look to replicate it in IPL. RCB will begin their campaign against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.